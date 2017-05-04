Votto, Adleman Lead Reds Over Pirates...

Votto, Adleman Lead Reds Over Pirates, 4-2

29 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Joey Votto doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading Tim Adleman and the Reds over the Pirates 4-2 on Thursday. Adam Duvall drove in Votto both times as the Reds won for the fourth time in five games.

