Sore hamstring may land Mesoraco on DL

22 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco remained bothered by a sore left hamstring, which kept him out for a third straight game on Thursday. The injury could soon have the club weighing a potential stint for him on the 10-day disabled list.

Read more at Major League Baseball.

