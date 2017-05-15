Schwarber mashes 462-foot tater vs. Reds

There will be no more questions regarding whether Kyle Schwarber should lead off for the Cubs if he keeps hitting 400-plus-foot homers. Schwarber launched a 462-foot home run with one out in the second inning Tuesday night off the Reds' Bronson Arroyo for his sixth homer of the season, ending an 0-for-15 slide and giving the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

