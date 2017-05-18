Schebler looking to turn it up at the plate
Reds right fielder Scott Schebler is batting .293 with two home runs and 15 RBIs with runners in scoring position. One of those homers and four of the RBIs came on Saturday in the "Before [Saturday], I feel like I've struggled with runners in scoring position a little bit," Schebler said on Sunday morning.
