Rockies put on home run derby in win over Reds

It's easy to drown in baseball statistics, but some numbers the Rockies are putting up are too important to be ignored: 10-2-2: Their series record after beating Cincinnati 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to take a three-game weekend series at Great American Ball Park. 15-7: Their road record - best in the National League - as they head to Philadelphia for a four-game series that begins Monday.

