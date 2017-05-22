Rockies put on home run derby in win ...

Rockies put on home run derby in win over Reds

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

It's easy to drown in baseball statistics, but some numbers the Rockies are putting up are too important to be ignored: 10-2-2: Their series record after beating Cincinnati 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to take a three-game weekend series at Great American Ball Park. 15-7: Their road record - best in the National League - as they head to Philadelphia for a four-game series that begins Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC