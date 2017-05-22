Rockies put on home run derby in win over Reds
It's easy to drown in baseball statistics, but some numbers the Rockies are putting up are too important to be ignored: 10-2-2: Their series record after beating Cincinnati 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to take a three-game weekend series at Great American Ball Park. 15-7: Their road record - best in the National League - as they head to Philadelphia for a four-game series that begins Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC