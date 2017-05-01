Reds' vets seek vote, return to All-Star Game
The last time first baseman Joey Votto represented the Reds as a National League All-Star was 2014, which was his fourth appearance in the Midsummer Classic. Left fielder Adam Duvall received the honor for the first time last season during his breakout year.
