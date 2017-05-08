Reds surprise, rise in Power Rankings

11 hrs ago

Show of hands: Who thought, six weeks into the season, the Rockies would be in first place, the Reds and Twins in second place and the Giants and Rangers in last place in their respective divisions? A most interesting season keeps adding more intrigue, with the Rockies truly looking like a legitimate contender and the Reds showing signs they may be a little ahead of schedule in their rebuilding efforts. Meanwhile, at the top of the heap, the Yankees, Nationals and Astros are quickly establishing themselves as true powerhouses.

Chicago, IL

