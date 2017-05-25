Reds run into red-hot offense in Toronto

Reds run into red-hot offense in Toronto

Toronto's bats ambushed Cincinnati early and often on Monday night, giving the Blue Jays season-high offensive outputs across the board in their 17-2 win. When the dust settled, every Blue Jays starter outside of Kevin Pillar reached base at least twice, while the team racked up 23 hits and six walks.

