Reds recall Bonilla to make 1st start since '14
Bonilla takes the roster spot vacated by right-hander Rookie Davis , who was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Bonilla's start Saturday will be his first in the Majors since 2014 with Texas.
