Reds looking forward to Stephens stepping up

Reds right-hander Jackson Stephens ' first stint in the Majors could be a short one, though a wave of injuries to Cincinnati's pitching staff has created an opportunity for someone to step up. when right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson was optioned to Triple-A Louisville, arrived "bright-eyed and bushy-tailed" overnight before Cincinnati's matinee in Toronto on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.