Price waiting for young pitchers to step up
Lisalverto Bonilla struggled to command the ball, walking five batters and allowing six runs in just 2 1/3 innings of work. By the end of the game, the Reds' starting pitchers held the dubious titles of highest staff ERA and most home runs allowed, and pitching the fewest innings in Major League Baseball.
