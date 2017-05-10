Posey's homer in 17th leads Giants past Reds 3-2

Buster Posey homered with one out in the 17th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds for the first time this season with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Posey sent the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the week, ending the marathon game after 5 hours, 28 minutes and 480 pitches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.