Pipeline: Mahle fires seven scoreless

The Indians tasked Julian Merryweather with a tough assignment for his Triple-A debut on Tuesday, sending the freshly promoted right-hander to the mound for Columbus in a road matchup versus a loaded Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense. proved more than up for the challenge, as he allowed four hits and struck out eight over eight scoreless innings to lead Columbus in a 5-0 win.

