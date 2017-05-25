Phillies beat Reds on walk-off single in Bottom of the 9th

Zack Cozart has been a revelation offensively so far in 2017, and Saturday's outing against the Phillies just might be the pinnacle so far. Cozart was perfect at the plate - 4 for 4 with a walk - including a 2-run homer and a double, and he continues to make what originally looked like an early season hot streak look more and more real by the game.

