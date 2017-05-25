Peraza making steady progress with bat

Peraza making steady progress with bat

For all but two of the games during his career-high 13-game hitting streak, Reds second baseman Jose Peraza , has gotten one hit per day. With 11 of his last 15 hits being singles, it's not the stuff of legend but Peraza is making progress after a slow start to 2017.

