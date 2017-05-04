Peraza flourishing in No. 7 spot
Jose Peraza may have dropped down in the batting order, but every other statistical aspect of his hitting is definitely trending upward. The Reds second baseman, now hitting seventh in the Cincinnati order instead of second, extended his hitting streak to nine games Friday night by driving in a career-high four runs with three hits during a "The important thing is that I'm in the lineup; it doesn't matter if I'm second or eighth or fourth," Peraza said through interpreter Julio Morillo.
