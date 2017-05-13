Moore, Giants build on marathon win

Moore, Giants build on marathon win

Read more: SFBay

The entire San Francisco Giants bullpen pitched in Friday night's 17-inning marathon, so pressure was on Matt Moore to deliver for the long haul Saturday. Moore mowed through the Reds, striking out seven using 120 pitches over 7-1/3 innings, nudging the Giants to their 3-1 win over Saturday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

