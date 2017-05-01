MLB roundup: Brewers, Reds win in 10th

Travis Shaw belted a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the 10th inning Monday night as the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 at Busch Stadium. Shaw victimized Seung Hwan Oh , who had to try to get four outs in the inning after a throwing error by second baseman Kolten Wong enabled pinch-hitter Hernan Perez to reach base.

