MLB Capsules: Yankees beat Reds for sixth straight win - Mon, 08 May 2017 PST

Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday homered, Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth consecutive start, and the New York Yankees shook off a long game and a short night's sleep, beating the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Monday for their sixth victory in a row. The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 21-9 and are 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.