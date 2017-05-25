Leading Off: deGrom seeks dry weather...

Leading Off: deGrom seeks dry weather, Senzatela 7th win

In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in New York.deGrom is scheduled to start the New York Mets' series opener at Pittsburgh, a day after he was scratched from a home outing against San Diego because of discouraging weather reports. Mets manager Terry Collins did not want to risk a weather-shortened outing.

