Hot Yankees aiming for sweep of Reds
CC Sabathia has two career home runs against the Cincinnati Reds, but it was his two-run shot off Elizardo Ramirez on May 21, 2005, at Great American Ball Park that he remembers most. In the fourth inning, Sabathia launched a two-run shot that sailed over the head of Hall of Fame center fielder Ken Griffey Jr. "The coolest part about that was watching Griffey chase it," said Sabathia, who at the time was a member of the Cleveland Indians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Reds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|VidKid
|3
|Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Louis Menendez
|2
|Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|ericjagielo1
|9
|Leake (Aug '15)
|Jun '16
|Dontstealonthewayout
|2
|Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|192
|The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|pdmorgs
|1
|Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC