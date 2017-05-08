Hot Yankees aiming for sweep of Reds

CC Sabathia has two career home runs against the Cincinnati Reds, but it was his two-run shot off Elizardo Ramirez on May 21, 2005, at Great American Ball Park that he remembers most. In the fourth inning, Sabathia launched a two-run shot that sailed over the head of Hall of Fame center fielder Ken Griffey Jr. "The coolest part about that was watching Griffey chase it," said Sabathia, who at the time was a member of the Cleveland Indians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.