Hamilton scores from first on single to lift Reds in 9th

Billy Hamilton scored from first base on Zack Cozart's two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning against closer Cody Allen to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Cleveland Indians 4-3 on Wednesday night. The speedy Hamilton reached after narrowly beating out an apparent game-ending double play - he was ruled safe after a replay review, putting runners at first and third for Cozart.

