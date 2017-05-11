Giants brutal slide continues against Reds at home
Denard Span returned to the lineup and Ty Blach returned to respectability, but it wasn't enough as the Giants continued their slide in the National League West with a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at AT&T Park. The Reds broke a 2-2 tie on a run-scoring double by Zack Cozart in the eighth inning off Hunter Strickland as the Giants fell to 12-24 on the season before a crowd of 41,193.
