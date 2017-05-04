Feldman rewards trust with complete-game gem
Complete-game shutouts are already rarities at Great American Ball Park. Beyond that, the Reds had every reason to appreciate Scott Feldman 's four-hitter Sunday for a Cincinnati's rotation entered the day with the worst ERA and least amount of innings pitched in the Major Leagues.
