Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Red hot Dragons

The Bats played an 18 inning marathon on Friday night, falling 6-5 to Columbus. Rookie "Of the Year" Davis got the start and lasted only 3 innings, giving up only 1 run on 3 hits while walking 3 and striking out 2. He was apparently removed from the game early due to a back injury, so hopefully that isn't too serious.

