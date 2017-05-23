Farmers Only: Pensacola mashes five taters in win
The Louisville Bats had the day off on Monday. They'll start a series with Pawtucket on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. EST, but they don't know who they're starting on the mound yet, so dang it, neither do I. I guess maybe 27-year-olds are kinda supposed to dominate AA lineups, but all that means is that Deck "It Ralph" McGuire is doing precisely what's expected of him this year for the Wahoos.
