Dusty Baker to attend son's graduation, miss weekend games
In this Aug. 7, 2008, file photo, Cincinnati Reds manager Dusty Baker, right, talks with son Darren, 9, in the dugout prior to the start of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Cincinnati. Baker, who now manages the Washington Nationals, will miss the Nationals weekend series against the San Diego Padres to attend his son Darren's high school graduation.
