Dusty Baker to attend son's graduatio...

Dusty Baker to attend son's graduation, miss weekend games

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Aug. 7, 2008, file photo, Cincinnati Reds manager Dusty Baker, right, talks with son Darren, 9, in the dugout prior to the start of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Cincinnati. Baker, who now manages the Washington Nationals, will miss the Nationals weekend series against the San Diego Padres to attend his son Darren's high school graduation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,271,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC