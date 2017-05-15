Despite struggles, Schwarber has a plan for getting on track

Kyle Schwarber isn't the only Cubs batter struggling, but he seems to be getting most of the negative attention. Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field TV: Comcast SportsNet Tuesday and Thursday; WGN Wednesday Radio: WSCR 670-AM Pitching matchups: The Cubs' John Lackey vs. Bronson Arroyo Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.; Kyle Hendricks vs. Scott Feldman Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.; Jon Lester vs. Lisalverto Bonilla Thursday at 1:20 p.m. At a glance: The Cubs took two of three from the Reds in Cincinnati from April 21-23.

