Despite struggles, Schwarber has a pl...

Despite struggles, Schwarber has a plan for getting on track

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Kyle Schwarber isn't the only Cubs batter struggling, but he seems to be getting most of the negative attention. Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field TV: Comcast SportsNet Tuesday and Thursday; WGN Wednesday Radio: WSCR 670-AM Pitching matchups: The Cubs' John Lackey vs. Bronson Arroyo Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.; Kyle Hendricks vs. Scott Feldman Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.; Jon Lester vs. Lisalverto Bonilla Thursday at 1:20 p.m. At a glance: The Cubs took two of three from the Reds in Cincinnati from April 21-23.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pete Rose should be in the hall of fame (Mar '15) Nov '16 VidKid 3
News Mariners News: M's Showing Interest in Jay Bruce (Jul '16) Aug '16 Louis Menendez 2
News Yankees get Aroldis Chapman from Reds for 4 min... (Dec '15) Jun '16 ericjagielo1 9
Leake (Aug '15) Jun '16 Dontstealonthewayout 2
News Tom Gorzelanny excellent in winning 6-3 in Chic... (Aug '09) Jan '16 Fart news 192
News The Reds History of Long-term Deals for Pitcher... (Jan '15) Jan '15 pdmorgs 1
News Arrieta tosses 1-hitter, Cubs beat Reds 7-0 (Sep '14) Sep '14 Laughing Bear Fan 1
See all Cincinnati Reds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Reds Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC