Cubs hold off sliding Cincinnati Reds for 7-5 win

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo watches his two-run single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Scott Feldman during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Chicago. CHICAGO – Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs apiece, and the Cubs handed the sloppy Cincinnati Reds their season-high fifth straight loss with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday night.

