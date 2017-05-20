Cozart's clutch hit helps Reds top Gi...

Cozart's clutch hit helps Reds top Giants, 3-2

Read more: Brandon Sun

Zack Cozart had two extra-base hits, including an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning that scored the game-winner, as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Thursday night. The Reds won for the ninth time in 11 games and have won 15 of their last 20 games at AT&T Park going back to the 2012 NLDS.

Chicago, IL

