Cozart ranks 3rd in balloting for NL shortstops

Reds shortstop Zack Cozart 's strong start to the 2017 season has been recognized by voters in the first update released Tuesday for the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot. Listed in third place among National League shortstops, Cozart was the only Reds player in the top five of the balloting at his position.

Chicago, IL

