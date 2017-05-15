Cincinnati Reds move Brandon Finnegan to 60 day DL, claim 1B Peter O'Brien

The Cincinnati Reds claimed 1B/OF Peter O'Brien from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, adding a 26 year old bat who has thumped 26 and 24 dingers in AAA in the last two seasons , respectively. Of course, if like me you saw that and wondered "wait a minute, the 40-man roster is already full," there's news there, too, the likes of which is probably a larger story than the claiming of O'Brien in the first place.

