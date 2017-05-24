Cincinnati Reds' loss in 17-innings to the San Francisco Giants continues to linger
Despite the fact that it was only one loss for the Cincinnati Reds, the 17-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants is still hurting this team. Between the wear on the Cincinnati Reds' bullpen, the injury to Billy Hamilton, and the loss of what little faith there was in the slow to develop Robert Stephenson, that one loss has derailed a once promising season for the Reds.
