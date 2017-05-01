Cincinnati Reds have strained pitching staff due to injuries
Currently, the Reds have three pitchers that were in their plans in the off-season and three pitchers that have been on their active roster their year on the DL. 60% of the post-Dan Straily projected rotation has been on the DL since the season started in Homer Bailey, Anthony DeSclafani, and Nick Travieso.
