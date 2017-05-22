Cincinnati Reds broadcasters have exc...

Cincinnati Reds broadcasters have exclusive interview with bird

1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Thom Brennaman interviewed a bird Sunday during the seventh inning of the Cincinnati Reds ' 6-4 home loss to the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. The Reds broadcaster was in full ventriloquist-mode with TV partner Jeff Brantley during the back-and-forth, imitating the bird's voice to answer their own questions.

Chicago, IL

