Bonilla shines, offense doesn't, Reds lose 3-1

After the Reds sent Rookie Davis back to Louisville and announced that Lisalverto Bonilla was going to start in his place, Reds fans had every reason to be skeptical, especially since Cody Reed and Amir Garrett had also made their way back to Triple-A. Couple that with the fact that his only other appearance in the majors this season was a 4-run outing in relief against the Cubs and us fans really had reason to worry about how things would play out today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.