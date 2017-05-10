Baseball America ranks Reds prospect Nick Senzel #6 overall in latest Top 100

When the Cincinnati Reds drafted Nick Senzel out of the University of Tennessee with the second overall pick of the 2016 MLB Draft , they were obviously very high on the talented infielder. His bat was almost universally rated as the most polished among that crop of draftees, a college product likely on the fast track to the big leagues in the mold of Andrew Benintendi and Dansby Swanson before him.

