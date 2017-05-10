Baseball America ranks Reds prospect ...

Baseball America ranks Reds prospect Nick Senzel #6 overall in latest Top 100

18 hrs ago

When the Cincinnati Reds drafted Nick Senzel out of the University of Tennessee with the second overall pick of the 2016 MLB Draft , they were obviously very high on the talented infielder. His bat was almost universally rated as the most polished among that crop of draftees, a college product likely on the fast track to the big leagues in the mold of Andrew Benintendi and Dansby Swanson before him.

