#ASGWorthy Duvall has two-homer game
The Cincinnati left fielder slugged two more home runs and tied a career high with five RBIs during Sunday's over the Phillies. After he went 15 games without a long ball until Wednesday, he's hit four over his last four games and has 13 homers and 43 RBIs for the season.
