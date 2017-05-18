A look at the most successful manager...

A look at the most successful managers in Mets history

1 hr ago

This weekend, Terry Collins will break the record for most career games as manager of the Mets. Only five of the franchise's 20 bench bosses have compiled 300 wins with New York.

Chicago, IL

