Yadi's pickoff backs Lynn as Cards beat Reds

Sustaining the momentum built from a doubleheader sweep one day earlier, the Cardinals weathered Cincinnati's late-inning push to hold on for a 7-5 victory Friday that featured another collective offensive effort to support Lance Lynn 's third straight quality start. A surprise pickoff throw from catcher Yadier Molina further highlighted the Cardinals' series-opening win.

