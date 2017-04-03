Wacha, Cardinals drub Cincinnati
Wacha pitched six fine innings and the Cardinals, behind two home runs from Aledmys Diaz, beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Saturday to spoil Bronson Arroyo's return to the majors. "Velocity was back up," Price said.
