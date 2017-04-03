Videos appear to show Cincinnati Reds...

Videos appear to show Cincinnati Reds prospect's drug use

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

On Tuesday, Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Ian Kahaloa was suspended 50 games after a second positive test for a "drug of abuse," or recreational drugs as defined by Major League Baseball. Several weeks before that, videos circulated around social media that appear to show the 19-year-old Kahaloa using recreational drugs while wearing a Reds shirt.

