Turner to stay on as Reds' third catcher
When the Reds activate Devin Mesoraco from the disabled list ahead of Friday's series opener with the Cardinals, it looks like they will keep Rule 5 pick Stuart Turner on the 25-man roster. That means the club will carry three catchers, with Mesoraco and Tucker Barnhart getting the bulk of the playing time.
