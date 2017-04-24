Too Vot-too trot: Reds lose 5-7

Joey Votto went 2-5 with a home run and was struck out in the bottom of the ninth by a verrrry shaky called strike 3. It was his 8th dinger of the year so far. Props to Scott Schebler for going 2-3 himself with a home run and a walk, as well as Scooter Gennett's 2-4 night with a double.

