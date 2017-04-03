Tommy Joseph breaks his bat against the Reds.
The Phillies collected seven extra-base hits, scored four runs, and won a game Monday in which Tommy Joseph and Cameron Rupp went a combined 0 for 8 with four strikeouts. Last season, when the Phillies were desperate for offense, Joseph and Rupp were keys.
