The Reds' Forgotten Role in Integrati...

The Reds' Forgotten Role in Integrating Major League Baseball

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

When the Reds brought two Latino players into Major League Baseball in 1911, they were light-skinned Cubans. As a 1984 article on Cuban baseball by Bruce Brown in The Atlantic pointed out, the Reds "had affidavits prepared to 'prove' that only Caucasian blood flowed in the veins of Cubans Armando Marsans and Rafael Almeida, who were referred to by the Cincinnati press as 'two of the purest bars of Castille soap that ever floated to these shores.'

