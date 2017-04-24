Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds @ Mil...

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds @ Milwaukee Brewers

The weekend did not go the way the Milwaukee Brewers would've liked, losing 3 of 4 to the St. Louis Cardinals and dropping their record at Miller Park to just 3-8. Now they'll hope to get back on track against the last team they were able to win a series against -- the Cincinnati Reds .

