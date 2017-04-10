Reds walk over Pirates 7-1

Reds walk over Pirates 7-1

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds pounced on a wild night by Pittsburgh's Tyler Glasnow in a 7-1 Dayton starting pitcher Andrew Jordan combined with two relievers on a two-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 2 PITTSBURGH - Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds pounced on a wild night by Pittsburgh's Tyler Glasnow in a 7-1 victory on Monday. Glasnow , making his season debut after locking down the fifth starting spot in spring training, failed to make it out of the second inning as he battled control issues.

Chicago, IL

