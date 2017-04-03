Reds vs Phillies, Game 3: Preview/Predictions Thread
Cincinnati picked up their first win of the season by beating the Phillies 2-0 last night, behind a spectacular start from Brandon Finnegan . Finnegan pitched one of the best games of his career, allowing just one hit over seven innings with nine strikeouts.
