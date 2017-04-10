Reds to call up Romano to start Sunday
The Reds will call up right-handed pitcher Sal Romano from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday to replace the injured Rookie Davis in the rotation and face the Brewers. It will be Romano's Major League debut.
